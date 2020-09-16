New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut has lately hit headlines for her unabashed political views. The 33-yr-old is at loggerheads with Maharashtra government and has also been raising the issue of 'alleged film mafia' in Bollywood. In a tweet posted early on Wednesday, the actress called the show business intoxicating and added that her spiritual strength helps her recognise the delusion.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion."

Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion... pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Panga star has moved to the High court to get a stay order on the demolition and has now demanded Rs 2 crore compensation from BMC.

However, Kangana was caught in the headlines again as she replied to Jaya Bachchan's comment in the Rajya Sabha over the image of Film industry being tarnished. The 33-year-old actor questioned the Rajya Sabha member and veteran actor that, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has now returned to her home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh after her four day visit to Mumbai.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma