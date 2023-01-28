Shotgun Wedding: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Com

Shotgun Wedding is one of the most awaited films of this month as Jennifer Lopez will be seen in another rom-com wedding drama. Apart from Jennifer, the movie also stars Josh Duhamel in the lead role. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video and the audience can watch it with an add-on subscription to the Lionsgate Play.

If you are thinking about watching Shotgun Wedding this weekend, then read these 10 tweets before making up your decision.

This wedding dress Jlo is wearing in shotgun wedding is giving 🔥. pic.twitter.com/9u02Y1b4Bo — Kierra Jackson (@KierraAJackson) January 27, 2023

why is no one talking about the end credits? it was so fun i loved it so much 😭❤️ also why jlo ate this song up at her parts #ShotgunWedding pic.twitter.com/8uOpQJODgj — ain || This Is Me… Now (@jlostanfirst) January 27, 2023

Surprisingly Shotgun Wedding was more fun than expected.

Tbf any project is made better with Jennifer Coolidge shooting a gun tho! pic.twitter.com/1g83ELiFn0 — ilona 🌊 (@ilona_jazz) January 27, 2023

Darcy after she saw all the blood #shotgunwedding pic.twitter.com/QJufJVosNc — Negrita Del Bronx (@JLoMother) January 27, 2023

We need to talk about these subtitles on the trailer for “Shotgun Wedding” … pic.twitter.com/7WpoXPlNoG — Blocké (@bflkldn) January 28, 2023

#ShotgunWedding was actually really good! I laughed often and honestly loved all the f bombs haha — Daisy (@ladaisycakes) January 27, 2023

d’arcy carden talking about how she got high with the entire cast of shotgun wedding pic.twitter.com/Pr1BNWylI1 — c’arol elaine fowler ⚾️ (@ohmissgill) January 26, 2023

When you find out the same dude who directed the Shotgun Wedding also directed Pitch Perfect. pic.twitter.com/UHfmuUFWcj — Katy Caldwell (@Katelyn_Marie52) January 22, 2023

I felt this cry from the deepest part of my soul @JLo #ShotgunWedding pic.twitter.com/XbCfLBGIaz — shan (@findingxshan) January 27, 2023

Shotgun Wedding also stars Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin in pivotal roles.

Ryan Reynolds was first finalised to play the lead in Shotgun Wedding but he got replaced by Josh Duhamel.

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in August 2022 in an intimate ceremony. The couple first got married in Las Vegas and took the internet by storm with their stunning pictures. They tied the knot again in Georgia in the presence of their close family and friends.



“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," JLo said in her newsletter, via People.

She added, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra, and he was in bed)."

On the work front, Jennifer will be seen in 'The Mother' and 'Atlas'. She was last seen in her documentary 'Jennifer Lopez: Halftime' and in the film 'Marry Me'.