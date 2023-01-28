  • News
Shotgun Wedding: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Com

Shotgun Wedding stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the lead role. The movie is available on Prime Video though Lionsgate Play add on subscription.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 12:17 PM IST
Shotgun Wedding Twitter review (Image Courtesy: shotgunweddingmovie/Instagram)

Shotgun Wedding is one of the most awaited films of this month as Jennifer Lopez will be seen in another rom-com wedding drama. Apart from Jennifer, the movie also stars Josh Duhamel in the lead role. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video and the audience can watch it with an add-on subscription to the Lionsgate Play.

If you are thinking about watching Shotgun Wedding this weekend, then read these 10 tweets before making up your decision.

Shotgun Wedding also stars Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin in pivotal roles.

Ryan Reynolds was first finalised to play the lead in Shotgun Wedding but he got replaced by Josh Duhamel.

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in August 2022 in an intimate ceremony. The couple first got married in Las Vegas and took the internet by storm with their stunning pictures. They tied the knot again in Georgia in the presence of their close family and friends.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," JLo said in her newsletter, via People.

She added, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra, and he was in bed)."

On the work front, Jennifer will be seen in 'The Mother' and 'Atlas'. She was last seen in her documentary 'Jennifer Lopez: Halftime' and in the film 'Marry Me'.

