New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Sunday released new guidelines for the resumption of the shooting of films and TV serials amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per the new guidelines, wearing of masks and social distancing will be mandatory for all the people except who are being recorded on camera. Besides this, thermal screening at all the entry points and physical distancing of six feet are among the new guidelines released by the government.

"The shooting of films and tv serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks except for the people who are being recorded on camera," said Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

The minister said that the motive behind the Standard Operating Procedure or SOP was to create a safe working environment for the cast and crew of the film and television industry.

"'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hairstylists and make-up artists among others," he added.

The shooting of films and TV serials was suspended on March 24 when the first nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus crisis was announced by the government. While several other restrictions were lifted in a phased manner as part of the 'Unlock' of coronavirus lockdown, media production remained suspended until today in view of the coronavirus crisis.

With the government allowing resumption of shooting, several films like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmashtra' and Amir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' are likely to start shooting as soon as September end or early October.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma