New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: After an adorable and astounding song Bhula Dena, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have stunned the audience with their latest romantic song--Shona Shona. The song is filled with love, energy and vibrant colours. As usual, Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with her 'Sharmile expressions' and Sidharth's charming personality steals the show.

In the song, Sidharth Shukla is seen all in love with 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif--Shehnaaz Gill'. He impresses her by singing a beautiful song. Tony Kakkar also groves on the beats and he looks extremely amazing in the colourful clothes. The cinematography and site selection was the major attraction in the song.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster of the song and informed the fans about the release of her new venture with Siddharth Shukla. The song is composed and sung by Tonny Kakkar in collaboration with Neha Kakkar. Anshul Garg presented the song in a totally unique way. The song Shona Shona stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as main leads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The Couple was first seen together in Bigg Boss season 13 where they shared an adorable friendship. The social media users went gaga on their bonding and gave them a quirky title SidNaaz. Since then, SidNaaz fans miss no chance to trend the hashtag for the couple on their big days.

Talking about the Workfront, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 house where she played some interesting games with the contestants. She also shared her experience of being an Ex-Bigg Boss contestant. Shehnaaz Gill has also appeared in a music show Jammin where she shared a glimpse of her latest song.

Posted By: Srishti Goel