New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide, sent the entire nation into a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who starred in some big hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che and PK, was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on the morning of June 14.

The police in its initial investigation revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and was on antidepressants. Also, no suicide note was found from his home.

Since his demise in June, many developments have taken place related to his death case. To keep a track of the investigation and check for follow-ups on the same, here’s a timeline of events that took place from the day the actor committed suicide till date.

June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Rajput was 34-years-old and was found hanging in his apartment on Sunday morning. The domestic help first spotted the body and informed the police.

June 15: The last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput was concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Vile Parle. His father, sister and a few of his friends including Rhea Chakraborty attended his funeral.

June 17: Amid uproars for demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a lawyer moved a criminal complaint in a local court against 8 persons, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor regarding his death. The complainant in his complaint alleged that these eight people forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.

June 18: Sushant's ashes were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar, where his late mother's ashes had also been immersed.

On the same day, Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station to record her statement in regards to the death of the actor.

June 19: Leading the investigation further, the Mumbai Police sought details of contracts from Yash Raj Films for at least two movies Sushant had signed with them. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that the police would probe all angles, including allegations of professional rivalries.

June 24: The final postmortem report signed by a team of five doctors was received by the Mumbai police. According to the postmortem report, "No struggle marks or external injuries" were found in the actor's body. The postmortem report also mentioned the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

June 30: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in his last film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi was interrogated by the Mumbai police at the Bandra police station. His family members also met with the police regarding the investigation.

July 6: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was questioned by the Mumbai police. During interrogation, Bhansali revealed that Sushant was approached for films like "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018) but he did not have dates.

July 11: Mumbai Police records statement of Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty. She is one of Bollywood's top celebrity managers and was questioned for nearly five hours at Bandra police station.

July 14: After one month of his death, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande remembered the actor and expressed her grief in an Instagram post. His rumoured present-day girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also posted an Instagram post for the actor.

July 16: Actress Rhea Chakraborty in a social media post posted a screenshot of receiving death threats from a user on social media. Taking to Instagram, she also revealed the identity of the user who goes by the name Mannu Rauut. Along with the picture of the threat, Rhea wrote that she kept quiet even when she was called "gold-digger, murder and slut-shamed".

July 16: Hours after posting death threats she is receiving since the death of his boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday called for CBI probe in his death case by tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Instagram.

July 17: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police is capable of handling the matter and there was no need of a CBI enquiry into the matter. Deshmukh also said that the Mumbai police is also examining the business rivalry angle in the matter.

July 18: Mumbai Police records statement of Aditya Chopra, who was reportedly interrogated for over four hours.

July 24: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara was released on the OTT Platform Disney Plus Hotstar. With the support of fans, Sushant’s Dil Bechara’s IMDb rating climbed to 10 within minutes of its release. Currently, Dil Bechara is rated 9.8 out of 10 with more than 21,000 votes.

July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged a letter by former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, requesting a CBI enquiry in the suicide case of Sushant.

July 27: Mumbai Police records statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. He was spotted wearing a face shield, gloves and mask, as he made his way into the Santacruz police station to give his statement.

July 28: Mumbai Police records statement of Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar.

July 28: Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna against six people including actress Rhea Chakraborty. In the FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput's father also accused Rhea Chakraborty of transferring Rs 15 crore from the actor's bank account and accused her of abetment to suicide.

He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant's laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PINs etc. and threatening the late actor of making his medical reports public.

July 29: Forensic analysis revealed that the cloth believed to have been used by the actor to hang, could take his weight. Analysis of ligature marks found on his neck also points to the actor’s death is a case of suicide, rather than homicide.

July 29: KK Singh also told ANI that the Mumbai Police was not registering an FIR in the matter and was instead forcing them to give the names of big production houses to get them involved in the case. He claimed that the matter was heading in a different direction under the Mumbai Police.

July 29: Actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in Supreme Court and sought transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to Mumbai Police. Rhea Chakraborty knocked on the door of the Supreme Court after Patna police reached Mumbai in search of her.

July 31: Rhea Chakraborty told the Supreme Court that she was in a "live-in relationship" with Sushant Singh Rajput and had left his house on June 8 - just six days before the actor allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence.

July 31: Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence over the FIR filed against her by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the "truth shall prevail". In a video statement released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Chakraborty said that she has full faith in the judiciary and said that refrain from speaking about the allegations against her since the matter is sub-judice.

August 1: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the government can initiate a CBI probe on the condition if the family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput demands it.

August 2: Rhea Chakraborty went missing. Bihar Police traced the whereabouts of Chakraborty and sent a notice, asking her to comply in the investigation.

August 3: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said they had no information on the whereabouts of Rhea Chakraborty, who is absconding ever since late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against her. Singh also said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder for which he was on medication.

August 4: According to a Bihar police official, when Mumbai Police didn't cooperate and hand over important documents related to the case, they changed their strategy and started digging for evidence. The Bihar Police has prepared a file of evidence that includes 48-page bank transactions between Rhea and Sushant and a 13-page WhatsApp chat between the late actor and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Statements of six people and telephone conversations with a key witness are also part of that.

August 5: The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has handed over the probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the Supreme Court hearing on a plea filed by accused Rhea Chakraborty, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the top court that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request to conduct a CBI investigation of the case.

August 5: Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Rhea Chakraborty is absconding and not coming forward. His remarks came even as Chakraborty's lawyer recently clarified that the actress is not 'missing' and she had not been issued any summons by Bihar police.

