Shoaib Malik Pens Sweet Message For Wife Sania Mirza’s B’day Amid Divorce Rumours

AMID divorce rumours, Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik on Tuesday penned a sweet message for his wife and tennis star Sania Mirza on her birthday. Taking to Twitter, Malik said, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest."

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

He also shared a picture with his wife on Instagram with the same caption. However, Mirza, who turned 36 today, had sparked divorce rumours a week ago when she took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic message. "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah," she wrote on November 8.

She also shared a picture with her son Izhan Mirza Malik on the photo-sharing app that set tongues wagging. "The moments that get me through the hardest days," she captioned it.

But a latest social media post has triggered speculations that whether their separation rumour was simply a publicity stunt. Taking to Intagram OTT platform 'Urduflix' announced that the duo will be hosting a new talk show together, 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

A post featuring an image of the couple said, "The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix." The poster of the show has both Mirza and Malik standing next to each other with the Burj Khalifa visible in the background.