Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim's Wedding Festivities Begin; Dipika Kakkar Is All Hearts For Her 'Nanad'

THE WEDDING season has already started and Shoaib Ibrahim's younger sister Saba is all ready to tie the knot with her long-time lover Khalid Niyaz. The entire family is having a wonderful time enjoying the wedding festivities in their hometown, Uttar Pradesh's Maudaha.

The Haldi ceremony took place on Friday and actor Dipika Kakkar shared some really cute and adorable pictures along with her sister-in-law Saba. The Sasural Simar Ka actor has always been vocal about her special bond with Saba and never misses a chance to express what she means to Dipika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Reportedly, Dipika has single-handily managed all the wedding planning as Shoaib was really busy with his work. The two would often plan and discuss things over the phone or via video calls.

As Shoaib's small sister's wedding festivities start, it has also been a happy and emotional moment for him. Taking to Instagram, Shoaib also shared a few pictures from the ceremony with a cute caption. "Meri nanhi pari," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

He also shared a small video of the Haldi ceremony. The short clip features immensely beautiful moments of the Haldi event. Saba, in the video, could be seen sharing waves of laughter with her brother Shoaib and sister-in-law Dipika.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glam Wedding (@theglamweddingofficial)

A video of the whole event was also shared on Soaib's YouTube channel. Watch here:

Meanwhile, Dipika met the love of her life Shoaib on the sets of popular show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. Earlier in May, Shoaib bought a new house and made the announcement on his YouTube channel.

Sharing the video he said, "I want to share some good news with you all. I've finally bought my own property in Mumbai. I came to Mumbai in 2009 and finally in 2022, I've managed to buy a house. The 13 year old dream is now going to get fulfilled. Main Mumbai mein ek property le raha hoon apne naam se (I am buying a new home in Mumbai in my name). The most important thing is that I am buying this house for my mother."

He also talked about his responsibilities and mentioned that every man dreams of buying a house in his name and his dream has only come true with the support of his fans.

He added, "Every man dreams of buying his own house and has a name plate on his name. I tried doing it early but it did not happen as I had and still have many responsibilities. But things are better now and my sister Saba is also growing in her life. The dream has been possible because of your support and prayers. You all have also been an important part of my journey."