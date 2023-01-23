  • News
  • Entertainment

Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Dipika Kakar Had Miscarriage Last Year, 'People Trolled Her For Getting Fat'

Shoaib Ibrahim recently opened up about his wife and actress Dipika Kakar's miscarriage in February last year.

By Swati Singh
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 12:09 PM IST
Minute Read
Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Dipika Kakar Had Miscarriage Last Year, 'People Trolled Her For Getting Fat'
(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared an adorable picture of themselves on their respective Instagram handles, thereby, announcing that they are expecting their first child together. Shoaib and Dipika twinned in white-coloured outfits and wore their caps backward with the 'mom-to-be' and 'dad-to-be' written over them.

Shoaib, who is more than excited to welcome his first child, recently told ETimes that Dipika suffered miscarriage in the sixth week of her pregnancy in February last year. "Because of that we were a bit scared this time and I am sure all of you would understand that. It’s not just us, many go through this," said Dipika.

Shoaib asserted that people trolled Dipika after she gained weight, but the reality was her health was deteriorating. Talking about her current pregnancy, Dipika added, "We were happy but so scared that even to celebrate that moment there was a bit of hesitation. I had a strong feeling that it would happen this time. We were very careful this time."

On Sunday, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child together. They wrote on Instagram, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need your prayers and love) for our little one #shoaika #parentstobe #allahkashukar."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.