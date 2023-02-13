Shlin Bhanot Didn't Know About Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur's Marriage Plans, Says 'This Is News To Me' | Read More

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot recently opened up on his his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's upcoming wedding plans. After being married for six years, Dalljiet and Shalin had a tumultuous divorce when she accused him of domestic abuse. Dalljiet is set to tie the knot in March and will move to Africa after the wedding.

Last month, Dalljiet had revealed her engagement to businessman Nikhil Patel in Nepal. She plans to move to Kenya after the wedding, but has stated that she will make sure to bring her son Jaydon to India to visit his father Shalin.

Speaking about Dalljiet's nuptials, Shalin told ETimes, "I don’t know anything. So, I won't be able to comment on it. I have just stepped out. This is news to me besides the one sentence that Salman Khan sir said on one of the weekend episodes. All I want to say is that God bless her."

Dalljiet and Shalin initially met while working on the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006 and got married three years later in December 2009. They had a son, Jaydon, a year before Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic violence and filed for divorce in 2015.

Despite their past conflicts, Dalljiet has been supportive of Shalin during his time on Bigg Boss. She frequently shared videos advocating for him and encouraging fans to vote for him.

During his time on Bigg Boss 16, Shalin became emotional after reading a letter from his family. Dalljiet shared a video of his reaction and posted on her Instagram Stories, "Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart." Previously, Dalljiet also appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

Shalin and Dalljiet competed on Nach Baliye, and emerged as winners of the fourth season of the dance competition in 2009. Dalljiet has also acted in popular TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kaala Teeka, and Sasural Genda Phool 2.