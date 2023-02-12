Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak Drop Dreamy Video From Wedding, Fans Say 'Nothing Can Be More Perfect Than This' | Watch

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak, who tied the knot on February 9 in Goa, have posted a new video on Instagram giving their fans a sneak peek from their dreamy wedding. The actor and director exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by their family and close friends, including the actor Ajay Devgn. They first met while working on the 2020 film Khuda Hafiz, which also starred Vidyut Jammwal.

The couple shared a preview of their wedding video on Instagram with the caption, "If it's meant to be, it'll be!" The video features the outdoor location of the wedding and shows Shivaleeka delivering a monologue about Nargis and Sameer's arranged meeting. In the monologue, Nargis meets Sameer and he asks her about her plans for work after marriage. Nargis responds by questioning why he thinks she wants to marry him.

"It was a monologue of basically an arranged meeting happening of Nargis and Sameer. She meets him and he's like, 'You tell me what is the schedule and do you want to work after marriage?' Sameer is asking Nargis, and Nargis just says, 'Who says I want to marry you?'" she said.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

The video then transitions to a scene featuring the couple, with Shivaleeka chuckling and saying, "And you really said, 'Ab toh main issi se karunga (Now I will marry her only)." The teaser offers glimpses of the wedding ceremony, where Shivaleeka, dressed in a red lehenga and heavy bridal jewellery, walks down the aisle to meet Abhishek. The groom, wearing a cream sherwani and turban, removes her dupatta and gives her a kiss on the cheek once she reaches him.

The video continues with additional shots of the joyful couple as they take their vows and face their friends and family. They raise their joined hands in the air as the video concludes. Fans expressed their well-wishes for the wedding in the comments section of the post. One Instagram user wrote, "Nothing can be more perfect than this." Another commented, "Beautiful and dreamy…God bless!"

Earlier the duo had shared pictures from their intimate Goa wedding which took place in the presence of their friends and family memebers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

Shivaleeka started her acting career in 2019 with the film Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Her latest film appearance was in the 2022 movie Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, where she appeared alongside Vidyut and reprised her part as Nargis and Sameer.

Meanwhile, Abhishek directed the blockbuster sequel Drishyam 2, which starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. The film is a retelling of the original Malayalam film with the same title, which starred Mohanlal.