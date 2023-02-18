Shiva Rajkumar To Star In Narthan’s Prequel Of ‘Mufti’ Titled ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’; Poster Out

South superstar Shivarajkumar and filmmaker Narthan have joined hands for their upcoming venture titled 'Bhairathi Ranagal.' The blockbuster has come together for the prequel of their havoc-creating film 'Mufti.' The film is bankrolled by Geetha Pictures Banner and also marked Shivarajkumar's production debut.

The makers took to Twitter on Saturday to share the first poster of the film. The poster shows the lead of the film sitting on a chair with one leg on the other. The makers of the film released the first look on the occasion of Maha Shivarati, adding the caption which read, "The Era, Where It All Began! #BhairathiRanagal Is Here."

Filmmaker Narthan and Shivarajkumar's upcoming film is titled after his character played in the film 'Mufti' which was released in 2015. The actor played the role of a local Robin Hood, outlawing the police of his town.

The character became a huge hit among the audience because of the actor's bold body language, and also started the era of becoming a crime lord in the industry. The actors seen in the film 'Mufti' will also be seen in the upcoming release.

'Bharathi Ranagal' is supposed to be Shivarajkumar's 125th film, however, still, some scripting of the film was left before announcing the new project. On the other hand, 'Mufti' became a blockbuster in 2015 and also has a craze after many years of its release.

The Tamil version of the film was also titled, 'Pathu Thala' featuring Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik in lead roles, whereas AR Rahman was the music composer of the film.

Shivarajkumar will also be seen as the antagonist in Rajnikanth's upcoming film 'Jailer.' The film also features Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal in pivotal roles. Shivarajkumar has also signed a film with filmmaker Karrthik Adwait, which is bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and is yet to be titled.