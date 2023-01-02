Shiv Thakare's Mother On His Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap's Tattoo On Wrist: ‘It’s His Lookout’

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house continues to stir up new controversies everyday. One of the most popular contestants on the show, Shiv Thakare has a massive fan-following outside the house. The actor, who has been part of several reality shows, including ‘Bigg Boss 2 Marathi’, recently became the captain of the house for the third time.

While Shiv Thakare’s game is on point, his love life has often been spoken about inside and outside of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. The actor was rumored to be dating his former Bigg Boss Marathi co-contestant Veena Jagtap, also has a tattoo of her name on his wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Shiv Thakare’s mother opened up about how she feels about his son’s tattoo on his wrist. “It is completely his lookout, I have nothing to say on this. He has been independent and has been taking his decisions on his own,” Shiv Thakare’s mother was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla in the telephonic interview.

After being quizzed about whether she finds any girl in the house suitable for her son, Shiv Thakare’s mother said that he is just there to play his game. “I don't think so there's any girl inside the house that my son finds a potential partner in, having said that he is there to play his game and I want him to win once he's out of the house,” Shiv’s mother was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, during his stint on Bigg Boss 2 Marathi, Shiv Thakare formed a close bond with his co-contestant on the show, Veena Jagtap. The two’s bond was loved by their fans on social media, who dubbed them together as #Shiveena.

Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap’s bond continued even after the show ended. But the duo parted ways amicably shortly after. In one episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare was seen breaking down in front of Sajid Khan remembering his ex-girlfriend.