Shiv Thakare On Losing Bigg Boss 16 Winner’s Title To MC Stan: ‘Kuch Cheezein Humare Haath Mein Nai Hoti’

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 took place on Sunday night, with rapper MC Stan being declared the winner of the show. Shiv Thakare came in a close second, and television star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was declared second runner-up.

In a recent interview, Shiv Thakare opened up about losing the Bigg Boss 16 winner title to Shiv Thakare. “Jo hona tha vo hua. Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day,” the Bigg Boss 26 runner-up was quoted as saying in an interview to India Today.in.

“Jo cheeze maine shiddat se ki hai vo mujhe mili bhi hai. I have been appreciated as well. Jo cheez ke liye gaya tha vo leke aaya,” Shiv Thakare said in his interview.

“Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti,” Shiv Thakare told India Today.in.

The actor further added, “The ones who connected with me are happy. Hopefully, I will stand by the ones who have stood by me. And I will help them achieve their dreams in some or another way.”

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale saw top 5 finalists Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. The show was hosted by Salman Khan and also saw guest appearances by Sunny Deol, Archana Gautam, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

Rapper MC Stan won the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh, a car and the winner’s trophy of a golden unicorn.