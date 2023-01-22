Shiv Thakare Locks Horns With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Over Elimination Votes; Soundarya Sharma In Trouble? Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is inching close to its finale week as on February 12, fans of the show will get to know the winner of this season. Since last week, eliminations are now going on the full run in the show with the announcement of another elimination this week by Salman Khan, fans are going to witness another eviction amongst Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

With the new promo out, the host of the show Salman Khan asks the contestants to finalize a name amongst the nominees for elimination, which led to a fight between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As the inmates were seen deciding amongst themselves, the names of Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Soundarya Sharma can be heard, where Shiv and Priyanka front of Soundarya's name, on the other hand, Nimrit and Archana are putting up Shalin's name.

Archana Gautam can be seen straight away pitching for Soundarya where she cannot let go of her friend and calls her the best 'task player' in the house, whereas calls Shalin's game 'boring; where he is also supported by MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur.

Amid the conversation, Nimrit again interrupts Shiv taking Tina's name to which Shiv gets irritated to stick up to one name where he is talking to Archana and not to her, making Nimrit furious. In frustration, Shiv is seen throwing away his jacket and slamming it on the bed in anger.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 16 was shared by ColorsTV where the channel captioned the post and wrote, "Eviction discussion mein, hui Nimrit aur Shiv ke beech argument." However, according to a report in Bollywood Life, Soundarya Sharma is likely to get evicted this week. Proving to be a friend to Archana Gautam many times, she was a strong contestant with an opinionated voice inside the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan was seen bashing Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their demeaning remarks to each other and to her fellow inmates, where Tina Datta can be seen suffering an emotional break down where she also asked Bigg Boss for a voluntary exit from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday respectively.