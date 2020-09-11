New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been in limelight for her continuous tussle with Maharashtra government and state body BMC, shared a video of the founder of Shiv Sena, late Balasaheb Thackeray. In the video clip, Balasaheb Thackeray can be heard saying that he does not support groupism to win elections. Kangana Ranaut asked how the late Shiv Sena founder would be feeling if he saw his party's present situation and added that it (the Sena) has sold Balasaheb's ideology.

Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress ⁦@INCIndia⁩ I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ? pic.twitter.com/quVpZkj407 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

"Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was someday Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become Congress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?" Kangana wrote on Twitter along with the video of the Sena founder.

Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut also asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to speak on Shiv Sena’s actions. She wrote on Twitter, “Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?”

“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene, she added.

Her remark likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) led to a heated exchange between the actor and leaders of Shiv Sena. Sanjay Raut reportedly suggested that the actress must be slapped by the women leaders of the Sena. She also claimed to have received death threats as well, following which, the Centre granted her Y-plus category security.

Also, a part of Ranaut’s Mumbai office has been demolished by the BMC over "illegal construction". However, the Bombay High Court stayed further demolition by the BMC. The actor had moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the court is yet to announce the final verdict.

