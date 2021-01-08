As the world prepares to fight from the pandemic by getting vaccinated, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar has already taken the step towards the change.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 has created havoc in everyone's life around the globe ever since it was detected, however, several countries have come up with vaccine and are now prepping up to begin the vaccination process. As the world prepares to fight from the pandemic by getting vaccinated, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar has already taken the step towards the change.

Bollywood beauty, who is currently in Dubai got vaccinated against the COVID-19 and with this, she has become the first Bollywood celeb to get coronavirus vaccine. Shilpa took to her social media handle and shared the news with her fans and wrote, "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021 Thank you UAE.” Actress also shared her picture along with the post wherein she could be seen with a face mask and had a band-aid over her arm.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar (@shilpashirodkar73)

For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar is the elder sister of former Miss India and south superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. The little proud sister immediately took to the comment section and lauded the actress and wrote, "Good girl"

The 51-year-old actress has given several hits to Bollywood and is known for her roles in films such as Trinetra, Gopi Kishan, Aankhey, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Hum, among others. Shilpa was last seen last year in Shekhar Suri's directorial Guns of Banaras, which was a remake of the 2007 Tamil film Polladhavan.

Meanwhile, the second phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccine dry run has started today. According to the reports, the dry run was conducted across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Friday.

The first phase of the dry run was conducted from 28-29th December in 8 districts. According to the Union Health Ministry, the Union Territories and the states will receive its first round of vaccination soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv