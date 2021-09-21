Taking to his official Instagram account, Viaan shared a family picture featuring himself with mother Shilpa Shetty, and sister Samisha in front of Ganpati Bappa's idol. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Along with Shilpa Shetty, her son Viaan Raj Kundra has shared a post on his social media handle after his father Raj Kundra's bail. Yes, finally the businessman came out of jail after being granted bail in his adult film case post a surety of Rs 50,000.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Viaan shared a family picture featuring himself with mother Shilpa Shetty, and sister Samisha in front of Ganpati Bappa's idol. In the pic, all three of them can be seen dressed in similar clothes while smiling for the camera.

Captioning his post the starkid wrote, “Life as long as Lord Ganesha's trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Take a look at Viaan Raj Kundra's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viaan Raj Kundra (@viaanrajkundra)

As soon as Viaan shared the pics, fans started pouring in their wishes and love in the comment section. One user wrote, "Prayers have been answered", meanwhile, some showered the post with likes and heart emojis.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in July for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of adult films. He was accused of not just being a part of creating obscene content but also streaming them through mobile application Hotshots.

The business tycoon was granted bail on Monday after staying in judicial custody for almost a month.

Meanwhile, apart from her son Viaan, Shilpa too shared a post on her Instagram Story section. She uploaded a cryptic message saying, “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

She had earlier broken silence on the whole controversy by dropping a note which read as: "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging a dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 which airs on Sony TV.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal