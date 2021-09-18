Shilpa Shetty has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story wherein she posted an excerpt from a book and shared a quote by Carl Bard that read, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty is going through a crisis after her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. The actress, who is currently judging a dance-based reality show, Super Dancer 4, kick-started her weekend with 'new endings' in life.

The excerpt further read, "We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we've made, the mistakes we've made, the friends we've hurt. If only we'd been smart-er, more patient, or just nicer. We can't change the past, no matter how much we analyze it. But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the olf mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless oppurtunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves."

At the end of the para, a line read, " I dont have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

Well, this is not the first time the actress has shared a cryptic post ever since her husband got arrested, Shilpa has been speaking her mind out through such cryptic posts.

Talking about her sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa is requesting her followers to vote for her Tunki. The actress is rooting for her sister to win the Bigg Boss OTT show and wants to see her little sister following in her footsteps by winning the digital format.

Meanwhile, the actress in her statement to Mumbai Police related to her husband's involvement in creating and producing pornographic content claimed that she was not aware of Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her own work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv