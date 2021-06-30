Shilpa Shetty took to her official social media handle to share the first look of her upcoming film Hungama 2 and also revealed its release date. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After staying away from the big screen and judging a few reality shows on small screen, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback in movies. No points for guessing, we are talking about Hungama 2 which is on the verge of its release.

Yes, the film is ready to release and will finally premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. Informing about date, Shilpa took to her official social media handle and urged people not to miss this one. The actress even dropped the first look of the film on Instagram.

She wrote, "Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!"



Hungama 2 is a sequel of Priyadarshan's 2003 comedy film 'Hungama. And apart from Shilpa Shetty, the starcast of the film includes, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Johnny Lever, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.

Earlier the film was supposed to release before but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to release in July.

Meanwhile, talking about her comeback Shilpa Shetty old PTI, "The love I have received over the years is unbelievable. It makes me happy, humble, and grateful to know people have appreciated my performances and are wanting more. Also, I love being on set and acting in front of the camera. I am so excited to be back and doing what I am really passionate about."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal