New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A few days ago, filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced his Cop universe, which will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime. While revealing the first look, Rohit announced Sidharth Malhotra as the first one to join the show. And, now, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has also announced that she will also be joining the Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shilpa shared the exciting news. The actress unveiled her first look from Indian Police Force on social media. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in an all-black uniform and she also holds a gun in her hand.

Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic)"

Rohit Shetty also shared Shilpa's look on her Instagram profile and welcomed her on board. He wrote, "WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand combat, High-speed chases, and YES! Flying Cars... INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow (sic)."

It was only recently when the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced its upcoming cop drama in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez. The series will keep people hooked to their seats as it promises to be a high-octane action drama, starring popular actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

"Taking the action-packed cop-verse to the next level with #RohitShetty @SidMalhotra @RSPicturez #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming (sic)," read the caption.

Rohit Shetty also took to his Instagram profile and wrote, "INDIAN POLICE FORCE Our cop universe goes digital, And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime. #FilmingNow @sidmalhotra @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin (sic)."

