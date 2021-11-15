New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty has been swimming into the pool of controversies ever since her husband Raj Kundra's adult film case has popped up. The couple and their family is under the radar and everything they do be it celebrating a festival or posting anything becomes a point of trolling.

Another day another video, Shilpa recently shared a clip where she was seen working out in her gym. Although there was just her in the video and Raj Kundra was missing yet she was heavily trolled on his name.

She took to her official social media handle to share the gym video captioning it as, "Keep it simple, but significant… be it your life decisions or your workout routine. What may merely look simple to another person, can be a significantly effective workout routine. The Dead-Curl sure is one! It works very well on the lower body and arms. It can also be used as an HIIT Drill for Cardio. Trust me, it’ll work its magic. All you have to do is perform 4 rounds of 1 min each with a rest of only 30 seconds in between; and you will know what I mean... Give this high octane exercise a try to start your week fused with energy… raring to go!"

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram video here:

As soon as she shared the video on Monday, a section of the internet trolled her. One user wrote, "Are are madam aapke pati ka kya hua kuch news h nahi aayi ..koi batayega raj kundra ka kya hua ?" Meanwhile another one said, "How’s coookieee????? Is he working out?????"

Apart from this, she recently took to her Instagram Story to react to an alleged news stating that an FIR has been registered in the name of Raj Kundra and the actress.

Shilpa, on the work front, will be next seen judging reality show India's Got Talent.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal