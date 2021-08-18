Shilpa Shetty has been a judge of Super Dancer Chapter 4 but took a break in between due to her husband Raj Kundra's controversial adult film case. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's good news for all the Shilpa Shetty fans as the actress is all set to return to Super Dancer Chapter 4 as the judge. Yes, she took a sudden sabbatical from the dance reality show after her husband businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in the adult film case.

Post the arrest she skipped the shooting of the show for a few weeks. The rumours were even abuzz that the actress might get permanently replaced soon. However, now the reports are such that Shilpa has already resumed the shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Meanwhile, during her absence actress Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee filled in for her.

For the unversed, the actress has been judging the dance show for a few seasons. She is one of the three celebrity judges of the show along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur.

Talking about Raj Kundra's adult film case, the business tycoon was arrested by Mumbai police in connection to his alleged involvement in the adult films case of February 2021. He has been accused of producing and selling obscene content online to UK-based firms.

Raj Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

As per the latest updates, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra till August 25 in an adult film racket case registered in 2020 by the Mumbai Police.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal