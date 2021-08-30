As per a report, Shilpa Shetty's close friend has spoken about the actress' plan for her kids Viaan and Samisha amidst Raj Kundra's adult film controversy. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty has been in the headlines for a while now, all thanks to her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's ongoing adult film controversy. The actress was heavily trolled on social media and even her family was dragged into the mess.

Although she has resumed work and is trying to get back to her normal life, she has made a decision of keeping her kids away from her husband's misbegotten wealth. Yes, according to Bollywood Hungama, an unknown friend of Shilpa spoke about the same saying, “Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry. On the contrary they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra’s alleged link with adult content came as much as shock to Shilpa as the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources."

The friend further added, “She won’t be touching a penny of Kundra’s assets, from what we know,” says the friend. “She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma."

The source even told that she wants to work further and maintaining her standard of living won’t be a problem even if her husband stays in jail for a long time.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Police in the case of producing and distributing adult films to UK-based firm through mobile applications.

Meanwhile talking about Shilpa Shetty, on the work front, currently judging dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Apart from this, the actress made a comeback in films with Hungama 2 opposite Paresh Rawal. She will next be seen in unreleased Nikamma. Meanwhile, filmmakers Anurag Basu and Priyadarshan have also reportedly offered her roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal