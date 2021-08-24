New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty has made her return to Sony's dance-reality show Super Dancer 4 after few weeks of her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case. The actress is currently dealing with a crisis in her personal life and is trying her best to manage everything. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle and shared an excerpt from a book talking about 'Faith' and quoted Bertrand Russell.

The pic shared on Shilpa's Instagram story read, "What we need is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out." The excerpt read, "Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life's most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it."

It further added, "My faith sustains me--and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge."

Here have a look:

Earlier on Monday, Hungama 2 actress shared a video on Instagram, wherein she can be seen performing asanas. She captioned the video as "Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life."

This is not the first time the actress has shared an excerpt from the book, earlier she took to her Instagram and talked about surviving challenges and living today.

Earlier this month, she issued her first statement requesting everyone to stop attributing false quotes on her behalf. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."a

