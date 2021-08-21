Shilpa Shetty took to her official social media handle to share her first picture in a while after husband Raj Kundra's controversy. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty has been away from the limelight for a while now, all thanks to her husband Raj Kundra's ongoing adult film controversy. However, she did share a post giving her statement on the whole situation but refrained from sharing any picture. And now after a long time when the actress is all set to make a come back in her dance reality show Super Dancer 4, she has taken to her official social media handle to share a couple of clicks.

The photos are from her latest photoshoot where she is seen wearing a light blue floral print saree and a matching blouse with accessories. Shilpa dropped the pictures on her Instagram handle with a cryptic message which says, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise. (sparkles and nazar amulet emojis).....#SuperDancerChapter4 #OOTD #lookoftheday #style #gratitude #blessed."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post

Reacting to Shilpa's post a lot of fans and well-wishers commented on her post. Her friend Sussanne Khan wrote, "Absolutely."

This weekend's episodes will showcase through dance the tales of the 'Amar Chitra Katha' educational comic books.

The lives of Draupadi, Prithviraj Chauhan, Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule will be presented to the accompaniment of songs by the 'Indian Idol Season 12' Top Six: winner Pawandeep Rajan, runners-up Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. The shows promise to be the best amalgamation of storytelling, dance and music.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal