Shilpa's little munchkin has turned two! Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her daughter Samisha Shetty's birthday today, February 15th. After having a great Valentine's day celebration on the 14th with husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita.

Now, on Samisha's birthday, Shilpa took to her Instagram to share an awww-dorable video of her daughter and wished her a very happy birthday.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2 #SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed ."

In the video, the little bundle of joy Samisha can be seen engaged in fun banter with her father Raj Kundra wherein they are trying to term Shilpa theirs. The daughter of the actress can be seen saying Mine to her mother as Raj tries to hug and keep his hand on her.

Earlier, Shilpa and her whole family were spotted getting on Jetty a few days ago while leaving for Alibaug. Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and others left for her farmhouse in Alibaug to celebrate little munchkin, Samisha's birthday.

On Valentine's day, Shilpa shared a loved-filled video of her and Raj. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "My Valentine every day. Love and Faith keep us going."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging a Reality show, India's Got Talent 9 alongside Badshah and Kirron Kher. Prior to this show, Shilpa was judging Super Dancer 3 with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

