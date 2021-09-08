Shilpa Shetty is going through a tough phase right now as her husband is in jail. This Ganpati Mahotsav will mark her first festival that she will celebrate while her husband is away. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is that time of the year again when we bring Lord Ganesha into our homes. Ganesh Chaturthi is only two days away and many Bollywood celebrities have started welcoming Ganpati at their houses. Like each year, this year too Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is among the first ones to welcome Ganpati at her home.

Shilpa loves to bring Ganpati Bappa to her house every year. Due to Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra's arrest, she is going through a tough time. But the actress didn't let any controversy be the reason for her to skip Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Super Dancer 4 judge Shilpa Shetty took the idol of Lord Ganesha to her home amid a huge gathering. As her husband is away in jail and her sister is in the TV reality show Bigg Boss, the actress was spotted alone as there were no other members of her family present when she took the Ganesha idol from the workshop.

Shilpa donned a beautiful floral printed traditional attire and look gorgeous as ever. She paired her look with cool pink shades and minimal makeup. As she made her way out she removed her mask and chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Shilpa resumed her work a few weeks back after the arrest of her husband. The actress in the past several weeks was very active on her social media but maintained a low profile.

Ganpati Mahotsav is the favorite festival of B-town celebs and as the festival will start on 10 many other celebs are looking forward to celebrate the festival.

