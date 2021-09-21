The Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to him on a surety of Rs 50,000. Along with him, the court has granted bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe on the same amount of surety.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty is one of the happiest people in B-town after her husband-businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail in the pornography case. Soon after the news broke out, the actress took to her social media handle and shared an insightful thought that 'beautiful things happen after a bad storm'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a quote of Roger Lee on her story that read, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm".

Here have a look:

Talking about Raj Kundra, the Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to him on a surety of Rs 50,000. Along with him, the court has granted bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe on the same amount of surety.

"We had submitted (before the court) that the charge sheet in the case has been filed and hence, we are filing for bail now; which the court has granted," informed Niranjan Mundargi, the advocate of Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on July 19, 2021, along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation and production of pornographic films.

Coming back to Shilpa, recently, she paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Earlier, Shilpa issued a statement on her social media handle after her husband was arrested in an alleged pornographic case. She wrote, “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently seen on the dance-based reality show, Super Dancer 4 as a judge. She was last seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and will be next seen in Nikamma.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv