New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty is going throw a major mid-life crisis after her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested in a pornography case. Though the Hungama 2 actress has returned to the sets of Super Dancer 4, all is not well in her personal life.

Only yesterday, we informed you that the actress is planning life ahead with her two kids Viaan and Samisha, away from Raj and is in desperate need of work.

As soon as this news broke out, speculations are rife that Shilpa is planning to separate from her husband. However, what life unfolds ahead for the actress is still a mystery.

Meanwhile, reports are also doing rounds that Anurag Basu, co-judge on Super Dancer, and filmmaker Priyadarshan have already offered her a project. Also, to earn enough, she has open doors for more projects in the TV space, but only if, the concept and format are good.

Shilpa wants to ensure that she is earning enough to take care of her kids. The actress is staying positive and keeps dropping hopeful quotes on her Instagram handle.

Shilpa is also rooting for her sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently a participant on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. The actress dropped a comment on a promo wherein Shamita is seen tearing a letter sent by her family in wake to save her connection, Raqesh Bapat. Taking to the comments section, Shilpa wrote, "Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official," along with a bunch of raised hands emojis and heart emojis.



For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Mumbai Police, in the case of creating and distributing adult films to the UK-based firm through mobile applications.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback in Bollywood with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and will be next seen in Nikamma. Currently, she is judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv