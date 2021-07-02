The actress, who looks straight out of a seventies film, completes her look with retro eye makeup and accessories like floral motif stud earrings along with black bangles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Friday to share photographs flaunting a retro look. Shilpa said her look is an ode to her mother Sunanda Shetty, who is also her fashion icon.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Shilpa wears a black polka dotted white saree, with black sleeveless blouse. Her hair is tied in a bouffant with matching polka-dotted scarf.

The actress, who looks straight out of a seventies film, completes her look with retro eye makeup and accessories like floral motif stud earrings along with black bangles.

"Vintage Mirror Image. This #LookOfTheDay is an ode to my very own fashion icon and inspiration, my mommy! Not only was she a style queen back in the day, but also she's the epitome of grace and beauty for me even today. Ahh... those perfect kajal-outlined eyes! Not a patch on @sunandashetty10 ... but I still tried! Love you, Maa!," Shilpa wrote on her Instagram post along with a throwback black and white photograph of her mother.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram retro picture here:

Isn't she looking exactly like her mom? Well, no wonder Shilpa is so gorgeous.

Shilpa's look was created for the dance reality show "Super Dancer Chapter 4" where she appears as a judge.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from, Super Dancer Chapter 4, the actress is making a comeback in films through her upcoming comedy of errors, Hungama 2.

The film is a sequel of 2003's comedy of Priyadarshan, Hungama which starred Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna and more.

Meanwhile, the sequel has Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash and more.

