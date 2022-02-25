New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fitness queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always grabbed eyeballs with her fitness regime. The actress recently announced that she will be hosting a new show called ‘Shape of You’, and one of her first guests is Jacqueline Fernandez. Both the actress had their gala time on the sets of the show and also gave some sneak peek of the show through social media.

The show will be broadcast on Filmy Mirchi's YouTube channel soon. The concept of the show depicts several celebrities appearing on the shown and talking about their mental and physical transformations, as well as all things fitness in every episode.

Shilpa shared a BTS (behind the screen) clip from the show where she can be seen grooving with Jacqueline Fernandez. While Jacqueline Fernandez was seen wearing a bodycon blue dress, Shilpa opted for blue denim dungarees and styled her look with black heels. Both the actress can be seen twerking to a popular Instagram reel song and it is all things fun!

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, , “Kidding around #craycray #reels #bts #fun #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit (sic).”

Take a look at the video shared by Shilpa here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On Thursday, Jacqueline also shared an Instagram reel where she can be seen wearing the same blue bodycon dress, and the "I am feeling good" audio plays in the background. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote, "Feeling blue,"

See Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez is hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The actress grabbed eyeballs for both professional and personal reasons. Last week, the actress shared a poster from her upcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote, "Sophie ka sapna hai magical love story!! Kya #BachchhanPaandey kar payega uski har wish puri? (Sophie's dream is to have magical story! Can Bachchan Paandey will be able to fulfill her wish?"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

While talking about Shilpa Shetty's work front, then the actress made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar in 1993 and later appeared in films such as Dhadkan, Phir Milenge, Life In A... Metro, Hungama 2 among more.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen