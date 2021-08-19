The actress was also seen performing a dab and seemed to have a refreshing time after weeks of uncertainties she was reportedly surrounded following husband Raj Kundra’s arrest.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty will be featuring in Super Dancer 4 after a gap of several weeks. The ‘Baazigar’ actress will be seen in the dance reality for the first time she had taken a brief break following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a series of alleged offences involving the production of explicit content.

Shilpa Shetty reportedly shot the Super Dancer 4 episode on Tuesday which will be aired this weekend.

Shilpa Shetty, looked as elegant as before, while dressed in turquoise and red saree and complemented co-judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. The contestants will perform on ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ theme. In the bits of promos shared by the host channel, Shilpa compliments the contestants Spriha and Prithvi as well as their gurus for their performance on the said theme.

The actress was also seen performing a dab and seemed to have a refreshing time after weeks of uncertainties she was reportedly surrounded following husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. The actress also said that she felt cleansed after watching a performance.

Earlier, a video of the actress walking down towards the set of Super Dancer 4 had gone viral in which Shilpa briefly waves at the paparazzi and avoiding to pose in front of the cameras like before.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant also replied on the post, “Congratulations sweetheart u r the best I love u Shilpa Ji ,” while a fan posted, “We are happy to see her back .”

“The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional in the morning,” a source from the set was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma