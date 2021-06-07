On her 46th birthday we are here with some of the actress workout ad yoga videos which will give you the inspiration to follow her steps and stay fit amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yoga, fitness, wellness, workout and more, whenever we think of all of these things together, one name which pops up in our minds is of none other than Shilpa Shetty. Yes, although she is a well-known actress, mother, celebrity and businesswoman but one of her prime identities is that of a fitness enthusiast. The 'Dhadkan' actress is ringing her 46th birthday on June 8 and still manages to look at least a decade younger than her age, all thanks to her love for fitness.

Be it her passion for keeping herself healthy or setting some serious fashion goals, Shilpa is can inspire anyone endlessly with her interesting lifestyle. Therefore, if you want to be like her, just walk the path of health and wellness just like she is. Confused? Well, on her 46th birthday we are here with some of the actress workout ad yoga videos which will give you the inspiration to follow her steps and stay fit amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look

Naukasana

It helps strengthen the core muscles of the thighs, hips, necks, and shoulder. It also improves blood circulation, helps lose belly fat, and stimulates functions of the abdomen & pancreas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Open & close squat challenge

It works on:

*Cardio Respiratory Endurance

*All Lower Body Muscles

*Shoulders

*Speed & Agility, Brain & Body

*Arm & Leg Coordination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Mandukasana

It focuses on your navel centre, which also happens to be your life-force centre called the second brain. It has the ability to give you the energy to combat all weaknesses. That’s why they say, “Go with your gut feeling”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana

This helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Pada Sanchalanasana

This asana strengthens abdominal and lower back muscles. It is good for the hip and knee joints. It also stimulates the digestive system and helps cure digestive troubles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

So guys, what are your thoughts about Shilpa Shetty's fitness videos? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal