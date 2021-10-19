New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are hitting the headlines after the couple filed a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 crores. This has come after Sherlyn filed an FIR against a businessman at Juhu Police Station alleging sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against the couple.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, the couple's lawyer sent a notice claiming the allegation put by Sherlyn are "concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence." The notice further read, "It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms. Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention."

The notice also stated that Shilpa is not involved in any of the working affairs of the JL Stream App, which is owned by her businessman husband, Raj Kundra.

"The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms. Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station. That, Ms. Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. That, we have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of 50 cr against Sherlyn Chopra," read the notice.

Ever since Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly creating and producing pornography, Sherlyn Chopra was among the first ones to make serious claims against the businessmen. Not just this, she even dragged the actress in the matter and on October 14, she filed a complaint against the couple. After filing the complaint, she also called a press conference despite being warned by the couple's lawyer of defamation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv