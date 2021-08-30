Captain Vikram Batra and his fiance Dimple Cheema were in a relationship for about 4 years but Shershaah's writer says that they just spent 40 days together over all with each other. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Shershaah has released and became a hit, a lot of people can't help but gush over the love story of Captain Vikram Batra and his fiance Dimple Cheema played by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Everyone wishes to know more and more about the lady who never married again after Captain Batra was martyred in the Kargil War.

Recently, in an interview with News18, Shershaah writer Sandeep Srivastava shared a trivia about them that Dimple and Captain Vikram Batra just spent 40 days together with each other. Yes, the duo were in a relationship for 4 years but they just met for 40 days. He said, "When I was doing my research, and I interacted with Dimple, she said that Captain Batra and she knew each other for four years but the time they spent together was just about 40 days. I think that we have captured the essence of those 40 days, which means a lot to the wonderful lady whom I have a lot of respect for. It is the essence of her feelings that is coming through the way Kiara has played the character, and that’s what’s really sticking to people."

He further added, "So I do not think there was a need to add anything. It’s just the right amount. She is a very integral part of Captain Vikram Batra’s life, you cannot tell his story without his relationship with Dimple, and without what he did in the war. I think what we have done is struck the right balance. There are also so many views, which are just the contrary and they are saying that it is a perfect blend of his personal life and his life as a soldier.”

For the unversed, Dimple Cheema and Captain Vikram Batra were supposed to get married after his return from the 1999 Kargil War. However, this could not happen as he got martyred on the battlefield. As per Captain Batra's parents they tried to convince Dimple to move on and marry someone else but she did not. She chose to remain unmarried and live with Captain Btra's memories.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal