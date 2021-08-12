Shershaah Twitter Review: Netizens hailed Sidharth Malhotra's performance as Kargil war hero Vikram Batra and also praised Kiara Advani, writers and director for perfectly executing the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a wait of a year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah, has released on Amazon Prime Video today, August 12, 2021. Helmed by Tamil director Vishnuvardhan, the film unfolds the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who martyred in the 1999 Kargil War.

Soon after the hours of release, Twitterati could hold their excitement and immediately dropped praising tweets for the Shershaah team. They hailed Sidharth's performance as Kargil war hero Vikram Batra and also praised Kiara Advani's performance as his fiance. Not just this, they also praised the writers and director for perfectly executing the war scene.

Expressing the happiness after watching the film, one of the users wrote, "You have killed it Sidharth Malhotra.My Eyes were wet throughout the Journey of ShershaahBlack heart. I enjoyed each and every second of the Movie. Bachpan se bas kahaniyan hi suni thi ,aaj dekh v liya!"

Calling Shershaah best war film, another user wrote, "Positives: Cinematography, Screenplay, first half which flows smoothly to the built narrative, #SidharthMalhotra 's act and war sequences.

Negatives: Not as such except for some loopholes in the second half.

Overall: One of the best war films to come out from Bollywood."

Calling the film remarkable, a user wrote, "A REMARKABLE FILM…Extraordinary making,brilliant execution @SidMalhotra you are the soul of the film.. For me you should win best actor award this year Vishnu Vardhan Successfully creates a cinematic experience @advani_kiara You are also super

Here have a look at the reactions: #Shershaah is a film that will make India proud !@SidMalhotra lives the role of #CaptVikramBatra @advani_kiara gives a performance of a lifetime!I got teary eyed as d film has loads of heart & honesty !4.5*#ShershaahReview #SiddharthKannan #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #sidk pic.twitter.com/xNkdbN1ciA — Seema Restogi (@RestogiSeema) August 12, 2021

#Shershaah wow what a film from mass director @vishnu_dir amazing script and vissual effect action sequence vera level thala #ShershaahOnPrime #ShershaahReview — 𝕯𝖍𝖆𝖘𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓 (@dhasarathan_nrt) August 12, 2021

#ShershaahReview - #SidharthMalhotra shines as Captain #VikramBatra in this outstanding Biographical War film! #KiaraAdvani plays her part really well! Brilliant Direction and Great Action Sequences! Overall a Must Watch Film! #Shershaah



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/n6AsGgW8RF — Prof. Bholanath Dutta 🇮🇳 , IAF Veteran (@BholanathDutta) August 12, 2021

Just finished watching #Shershaah. The goosebumps are unreal!@SidMalhotra I truly didn’t see you at all. I saw Captain Vikram Batra. Wonderful performance! This film was your baby and it turned out to be perfect. I’m so so so proud of you! 💕#ShershaahOnPrime #ShershaahReview pic.twitter.com/2SSYDX7klc — ✨Anishaaa✨💎🙌🏽 (@iAn1sha) August 12, 2021

#ShershaahReview : #Shershaah is one of the best film of 2021. @SidMalhotra sir rocked in vikram batra character. @advani_kiara mem also played her part very well.

Last 40 minutes and climax are heart of movie.

Overall must watch movie.

Rating : 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/ZUCwiq5dUE — Movies Review (@ParthkumarA) August 12, 2021

Speaking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra said that the teams couldn't afford to look at Shershaah as a 'commercial' film because it was someone's lived experience.

Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Production. The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Pandit, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra and Shataf Figar in pivotal roles.

