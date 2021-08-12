New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a wait of a year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah, has released on Amazon Prime Video today, August 12, 2021. Helmed by Tamil director Vishnuvardhan, the film unfolds the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who martyred in the 1999 Kargil War.

Soon after the hours of release, Twitterati could hold their excitement and immediately dropped praising tweets for the Shershaah team. They hailed Sidharth's performance as Kargil war hero Vikram Batra and also praised Kiara Advani's performance as his fiance. Not just this, they also praised the writers and director for perfectly executing the war scene.

Expressing the happiness after watching the film, one of the users wrote, "You have killed it Sidharth Malhotra.My Eyes were wet throughout the Journey of ShershaahBlack heart. I enjoyed each and every second of the Movie. Bachpan se bas kahaniyan hi suni thi ,aaj dekh v liya!"

Calling Shershaah best war film, another user wrote, "Positives: Cinematography, Screenplay, first half which flows smoothly to the built narrative, #SidharthMalhotra 's act and war sequences.

Negatives: Not as such except for some loopholes in the second half.

Overall: One of the best war films to come out from Bollywood."

Calling the film remarkable, a user wrote, "A REMARKABLE FILM…Extraordinary making,brilliant execution @SidMalhotra you are the soul of the film.. For me you should win best actor award this year Vishnu Vardhan Successfully creates a cinematic experience @advani_kiara You are also super

Speaking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra said that the teams couldn't afford to look at Shershaah as a 'commercial' film because it was someone's lived experience.

Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Production. The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Pandit, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra and Shataf Figar in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv