New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Release dates are raining in Bollywood. Earlier, Yash Raj Films announced the release date of their five upcoming films and now, makers of Shershaah have revealed the date. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's highly anticipated film is all set to hit the theatres in July.

Announcing the good news to their fans, Sidharth and Kiara took to their respective Instagram handles and wrote, "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July 2021. See you at the movies!"(sic)

Sharing the posters of the film, Karan Johar also announced the release date of Shershaah. He wrote, "The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. See you at the movies!"

Talking about the film, it stars Sidharth Malhotra in a double role as PVC Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal. The film will trace down the journey of the Kargil War hero, who laid down his life fighting the enemies at the Indo-Pakistan borders in 1999. The film will feature Kiara Advani as Batra's fiance, Dimple Cheema. Shershaah has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating.

Meanwhile, the film was shot in several locations including, Kargil, Leh, Ladakh and Captain Vikram Batra's hometown, Dharamshala. It is helmed by Vishu Varadhan and is co-produced by Karan Johar. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release last year on July 3, however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, makers had to postpone.

