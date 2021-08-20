New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shershaah, Amazon Prime's latest released movie featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has been doing rounds on social media since its release. The movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra of the 13th Jammu and Kashmir battalion, who laid down his life for the country during the Kargil War.



The movie has now become the highest-rated Hindi movie on IMDb with a rating of 8.8. "Feeling on the #Top of the world, literally Thank you to everyone for making this happen. This is for all of you who are showering love and support for #Shershaah and are making it so special and memorable for me," said Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie.



Apart from the film, the songs in the movie have also been widely loved by people. Even before the official release, the entire audio track of the movie made its way to the playlist of music lovers.



Here’s the list of the top Hindi movies on IMDb apart from ‘Shershaah’:



Black Friday (2004) – 8.4





3 Idiots (2009) – 8.4





Taare Zameen Par (2007) – 8.3





Dangal (2016) – 8.3





Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) – 8.3





Guide (1965) – 8.3





Chupke Chupke (1975) – 8.2





Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) – 8.2





Tumbbad (2018) – 8.2





Anand (1971) – 8.2





Satya (1998) – 8.2





Andhadhun (2018) – 8.2





Shahid (2012) – 8.2





Movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), Paan Singh Tomar (2012), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Hera Pheri (2000), Sholay (1975), Talvar (2015), Chak De! India (2007), Black (2005), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Drishyam (2015), Nil Battey Sannata (2015), Udaan (2010), Article 15 (2019), A Wednesday (2008), Masaan (2015), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Queen (2013), Sarfarosh (1999), Chhichhore (2019), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), OMG: Oh My God! (2012) have more than eight ratings on the IMDb.



Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth Malhotra's work front then the actor will be next seen featuring in ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Thank God’.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen