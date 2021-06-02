Vidya Balan took to her official social media handle to share the trailer of Sherni. The film will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Scroll down to watch the trailer

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vidya Balan's much awaited upcoming film Sherni's trailer is out and about. The actress in this film will be seen portraying the role of an upright forest officer who is seen struggling both in her personal as well as professional life. Being deployed in the jungle, Vidya is battling to catch a man-eating tigress who is troubling the locals nearby.

Apart from her, some of the other actors which make this film look promising are Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Niraj Kabi and more.

Vidya Balan took to her official social media account to share the trailer of 'Sherni'. On her Instagram account she wrote, "#SherniTrailer is out. Be courageous. Be strong. Be fearless. It's time for the #Sherni to roar!"

The film is all set to release on June 18 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It has been directed by Amit Masurkar who also helmed critically acclaimed Newton starring Rajkummar Rao which was also released on the same streaming platform.

Sherni is a T-series and Abundantia Entertainment production which marks as the second digital film of the actress. Yes, before this Vidya Balan made her online debut with Shakuntala Devi which was released last year.

Meanwhile, talking about Sherni, Vidya on the trailer launch said, "Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also, the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways."

