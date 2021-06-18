Sherni Movie Review: With some aesthetic shots of the jungle beautifully blended with the rough nature of lives in and around it, Vidya Balan walks with confidence knowing what she’s getting into at any given point in time.

Directed by – Amit Masurkar

Cast – Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Somewhere around the Indian tribal heartland, the human-animal conflict defines and destroys the lives of those inside and outside the Jungle in the ways urban concrete dwellers cannot imagine. As top elements of an administration system as old as British Raj – Indian Forest Services – navigates through local politics by hook or crook, enters Vidya Vincent, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bijashpur Van Mandal.



Vidya is a woman of few words, not Balan but Vincent. She speaks when she absolutely has to. She dodges the local politics with as stifled a body language as a tigress’. With some aesthetic shots of the jungle beautifully blended with the rough nature of lives in and around it, Vincent walks with confidence knowing what she’s getting into at any given point in time. By the time one gets to the end of this 2 hour and 10 minute OTT show-time of Jungle and the administrative jungle-hood poled between the distinct natures of navigation by Vincent (Vidya Balan) and Nangia (Neeraj Kabi), it becomes a perfect inside-look into Indian Forest Services for aspirants and non-aspirants alike.

At times, one finds certain dialogues repetitive. Arguably because the Lead in the film (Balan) communicates more with her silence than the dialogues. But the quirkiness into regional epiphany, and that too from India’s tribal heartland, could have been worked upon. The film after an hour, therefore, appears well thought out and brilliantly conceived but not as well researched in terms of dialogues (as one might remember from the likes of ‘Peepli Live’).

Vijay Raaz as Hassan Noorani, the Zoology professor in a local college, brings out the depth and compels to think for the environment, both to the characters he’s interacting with within the movie and the audience at the same time. Hassan’s and Vincent’s expeditions inside and outside the Jungle are a treat to watch for any Environment-lover. Together, they don’t seem invincible but credible enough for the human and non-human lives in Jungle to build a balanced and co-exist. This exact element of not being invincible but legitimately credible to think, act and grow for Environment being tranquilised by the farming, hunting, mining and all such human activities, makes ‘Sherni’ among the most well-conceived creations of this year.

