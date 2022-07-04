'Sherni Begins New Journey': Sushmita Sen Announces Aarya Season 3

Sushmita Sen is all set to come back with a new season of the popular series Aarya. The actress impressed the audience and the critics with her powerful performance in the Emmy-nominated series. Now, the makers have announced that Aarya will come back with its third season and they have started the development of the show as well.

Announcing the news, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey. #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 development begins."

Moreover, Ram Madhvani, the director of Aarya also posted some pictures with his crew on Instagram.

Fans are excited about the new season. One person commented, "Most excited to see you with new story #duggadugga". Another person commented, "Am obsessed with AARYA, it's very exciting, too much, waiting".

Talking about her character, Sushmita Sen said in a statement, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Meanwhile, Ram Madhvani talked about his association with Disney+Hotstar and said, "Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building Aarya through 2 seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season. The journey of developing a gripping storyline, thrill and family love has started and we are sure this will once again leave audiences wanting more. The stakes are only getting higher from here…! It’s great to be back with Sushmita Sen and Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and the full Ram Madhvani Films team."

Aarya is a crime-thriller drama, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is the remake of the Dutch drama series Penoza. It revolves around an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.