New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been put behind the bars by the Mumbai police in link with a case related to the creation of adult videos. Meanwhile, plenty of actresses and models have been actively speaking out against Raj Kundra after his name allegedly cropped up in this case. Among which is Sherlyn Chopra, who recently shared a picture on her Twitter handle claiming that the picture was taken on the first day of the shoot for her app.

29 मार्च, 2019 का दिन था।

आर्म्स्प्राइम द्वारा आयोजित 'द शर्लिन चोपड़ा' एैप का पहला कॉन्टेंट शूट होने जा रहा था।

मेरे लिए यह एक नया अनुभव था क्योंकि पहले कभी किसी एैप के साथ मैं जुड़ी नहीं थी।

उम्मीद और जोश का माहौल था। pic.twitter.com/TKZptsvnGe — Sherlyn Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) August 11, 2021

While sharing the picture Sherlyn Chopra tweeted in Hindi, which stated, "The day was March 29, 2019. The first content shoot of The Sherlyn Chopra app, organized by Armsprime, was going to take place. It was a new experience for me as I had never been associated with any app before. There was an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm."

However soon after the picture was posted, the actress got badly trolled as many social media users claimed that the picture including Raj Kundra was photo-shopped. A user commented on Sherlyn Chopra's picture and wrote, 'Good editing.' Another user wrote, 'Well Didi do anything now for publicity, this photo is photoshopped.' While another user wrote, 'This is photoshop, and we have seen your previous pictures...! You look very uncomfortable in this picture...!

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra of sexual assault and claimed that he 'kissed' her despite a clear no from her side. Mumbai Police interrogated the actress for 8 long hours in regard to obtain any information linked with the case. Before the interrogation, Sherlyn had claimed that she had come as a witness to record her statement before the police. The actress has also lodged an FIR against Raj Kundra.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen