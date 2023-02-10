Sherlyn Chopra Extends Support To Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Durrani, Says ‘He Looks Sorted, What Was He Doing With Her’

Actor Sherlyn Chopra recently slammed Rakhi Sawant and sided with Adil Khan Durrani in their ongoing public spat. The actor suggested that the two might have been doing all this to stay in the limelight.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Friday, Sherlyn Chopra spoke about Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s marriage and said, “What do I say about Rakhi and Adil. I am no one to say anything about their personal dispute, but from what I have learnt about Adil after spending time with him at a police station, he seems like a sorted person to me. I don’t know how he landed himself in this entire mess.”

She further added, “I even asked him directly that you seem to be sorted then how did you get yourself into this situation? How did you get into so much trouble? It’s no necessary that just for the sake of staying in the limelight you create a joke out of your relationship or do such things in the public.”

Sherlyn Chopra further said, “What do I say? I see Adil as my own brother. It doesn’t feel nice to hear such things about him in the media. I just want Rakhi and him to sort out their differences as soon as possible.”

“If Adil Khan Durrani has genuinely done wrong to Rakhi, then he should accept and apologize for it. And if he is not wrong and there is some sort of misunderstanding then he should also clarify that,” the Bollywood star said.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant got husband Adil Khan Durrani arrested for dowry harassment and stealing money from her. The Bigg Boss star also revealed that the businessman gave her death threats and warned her not to go against him or he will get her killed.

“I still love him and will always love him. But he has betrayed me, deceived me. He used to beat me saying, “Mujhe hero banao”. He’d tell me to tell everyone that he is a big businessman and that he has given me a house to stay etc. And if I don’t do that, he said that he won’t marry me and won’t behave well with me,” Rakhi Sawant told ETimes.