New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the film industry and has always impressed the audience with his spectacular acting. The actor has proved always that he can play any kind of role whether it is a role with grey shades or a character to make the audience laugh. From playing the gangster in Ludo to playing the role of a supportive father in Gunjan Saxena and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Pankaj Tripathi has aced every role. Now, he is back with another challenging role and a unique storyline in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga.

Sharing the trailer, Pankaj wrote, "A hero to cheer for. A cause to fight for. A thought to die for. #Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga Trailer Out Now. In Cinemas 24th June."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of Gangaram, the village sarpanch, who does not get compensated by the government after wild animals destroy farmland. Then, Gangaram takes the matter into his hand and find out that the families of people who die of tiger attacks will be given Rs 10 lakh as compensation. He decides to sacrifice himself to get the compensation, much to his wife's disapproval. Sayani Gupta plays the role of Pankaj's wife. Later, Gangaram gets arrested on the suspicion of killing the tiger.

The movie is inspired by the real events that happened near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where the villagers used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on to get compensation. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. The movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

Apart from Sherdil, Pankaj was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. He will star in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, along with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav