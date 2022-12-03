Shenaaz Gill Sizzles In ‘Ghani Syaani’ Song Teaser With MTV Hustle Winner MC Square | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is leaving no stone unturned as the actress keeps herself always trending and in the headlines. Unraveling new facets of her personality every day, fans are drooling over her new shared song teaser alongside rapper and singer MC Square.

Shehnaaz Gill shared the upcoming song teaser 'Ghani Syaani' on her Instagram handle stating, "The much-awaited banger, Ghani Syaani's teaser is here. The full video will be out on 5th December at 11 am only on Play Dmf YouTube Channel, Subscribe to Playdmofficial YouTube channel. Get ready for the December Blast with MC Square and Shehnaaz Gill."

Looking sensational in the teaser, Shehnaaz is sighted in various looks in the song which is shot in Rajasthan. Featuring MC Square, the song is sung by the rapper and singer as well. In the teaser alone Shehnaaz can be seen in three different looks, giving the aura of a sensual diva.

The desert vibe of the song and the chemistry between the two is perfectly released in the teaser, whereas fans are going gaga to see this side of Shehnaaz Gill for the first time on screen. 'Ghani Sayani' was shot soon after the return of the actress from the Filmfare Awards. Shehnaaz Gill has also been hosting her talk show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz' which actors including Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana have been a part of it.

Earlier Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media where she shared a picture with MC Square inside a recording room and quoted the picture with, "What's cooking? #comingsoon #shehnaazgill #mcsquare."

Later on, the actress soon took to her Instagram to release the upcoming song's first poster look titled, 'Ghani Sayani.' Carrying a sizzling and glamorous avatar in the poster, Shehnaaz poses alongside MC Square stating, "Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with MC Square. Mark the date - as 5th December 2022. Only on @playdmofficial YouTube Channel."

'Ghani Syaani' will officially be out on December 5, where the music in the song is given by Rajat Nagpal, the lyrics are by MC Square, and the song is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.