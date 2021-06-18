Actor Shekhar Suman took to his official social media handle to share the news with his fans and followers. His mother was in a critical condition before she died. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Shekhar Suman's mother passed away after battling a critical illness. The actor took to his official social media handle to share an emotional post for her.

He recently uploaded a tweet on his Twitter account saying, "My beloved Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday. I feel orphaned and devastated. Thank you, Ma for being there for all of us all the time. I will miss you till my last breath.” The actor added, “Thank you all for your prayers and blessings."

Take a look at Shekhar Suman's tweet here:

My beloved♥Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath.

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

Before this, the actor tweeted thanking his well-wishers for the prayers they sent for his mother. He wrote, "Thank you each one of you for sending your prayers for my mother's recovery. im forever indebted."

🙏🙏🙏Thank you each one of you for sending your prayers for my mother's https://t.co/4swBSmcLnY forever indebted🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 16, 2021

Shekhar had posted a picture of his mother in yet another tweet asking for wishes and prayers for her. He wrote, "My mother is extremely critical. My heart is sinking. She is fighting a grim battle. Praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis. Need ur prayers"

My mother is extremely https://t.co/WlAiGJDXxl heart is sinking.She is fighting a grim battle.praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis.Need ur prayers🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/t3mGR4nvjM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 15, 2021

In March this year, the actor took his mother for vaccination and had posted a picture of the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhar Suman (@shekhusuman)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal