Shekhar Suman took to his official social media handle to write about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, "Next month it will be a year since he has gone." Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise shook the entire nation as well as people globally. The 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' star was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 which triggered a lot of speculations and rumours about his mysterious death.

Fans and celebrities all over started taking a stand for him and urged the government to investigate the case more closely. And amongst all, actor and comedian Shekhar Suman has been one of such celebs who questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) silence in this case. Shekhar who keeps on tweeting about Sushant, recently took to Twitter and asked whether 'is there still hope?'

He tweeted saying, "We fought n fought n we r still fighting for Sushant's justice which is no where in sight. Next month it will be a year since he has gone. Look at the misfortune, Corona came and the momentum got buried under its calamity. Is there hope?"

We fought n fought n we r still fighting for Sushant's justice which is no where in https://t.co/PZTtgjN3KC month it will be a year since he has gone.Look at the misfortune,Corona came and the momentum got buried under its https://t.co/mggYKlOfvs there hope? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) May 15, 2021

As soon as his tweet started gaining attention, many fans came out in support of the actor while many commented saying that we need to have faith in truth.

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor was last seen in his film 'Dil Bechara' which was released after he passed away. The film received positive reviews from all his fans and followers who showered their love for him on social media. Apart from that, Sushant's one of the previous films Chhichhore won the National Award in the category for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards which were announced in 2021.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal