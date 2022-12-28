Shekhar Suman Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Murder' Claims, Says It 'Would Lead To Unravelling Of Conspiracy'

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 caused a wave of shock throughout India. At that time, his death was investigated by three different agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Now, almost two years after Sushant's death, Roopkumar Shah, a retired mortuary attendant who was present during the actor's autopsy at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, has asserted that he observed multiple fractures on the victim's body implying that his purported suicide was in fact a "murder".

Shekhar Suman, who has been a driving force in his endeavour to seek justice for the late actor, reacting to the new developments in his case, requested the CBI to "take cognizance" of the matter.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "In view of Roop Kumar Shah's sensational statement, regarding SSR's supposed suicide, we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately. It's a definite lead that would lead to unravelling of the conspiracy. SSR case needs closure and justice."

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti also posted a note on Instagram and urged the CBI to "diligently" investigate the murder claim. She wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

Earlier this week, Shah had told ANI, "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later.

"It's a doctor's job as to what to write in post-mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them."