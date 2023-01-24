'Shehzada's 'Chehkhaniyan' Out: Kartik Aaryan Shows Amazing Dance Moves Alongside Kriti Sanon In THIS Party Anthem

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of her upcoming highly-anticipated flick Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. On Tuesday, makers released a new song of Shehzada, titled Chedkhaniyan. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, the Dhamaka actor wrote in the caption, "Aaryan ka dance, Arijit ki Awaaz Get ready to shake a leg with #FootsieStep #Chedkhaniyan out now."

The song stars Kartik Aaryan donning a shining blue kurta which he paired with white pajamas, while Kriti stuns in a shimmery blue-coloured lehenga. The song begins with a shot of Kartik's family including Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Ali Asgar. Soon after this, Aaryan shows his amazing dance moves with a group of dancers, while he also gets emotional after witnessing the love between Ronit Roy and Manisha.

It is pertinent to note that the song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, while the music has been given by Pritam.

Recently, the makers released the movie's much-anticipated trailer, which shattered several records in terms of views. As announced by Kartik Aaryan, while Shehzada raked in 85 Million views so far, SRK's Pathaan garnered 45 million views, half of Kartik Aaryan-starrer film's trailer. Watch Shehzada's trailer here:

The upcoming Hindi language action drama movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Firoz Chaudhary in pivotal roles.