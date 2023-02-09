'Shehzada's 'Character Dheela 2.0' Out: Kartik Aaryan Parties With Milk Bottles In Remixed Version; Netizens Call Him 'King Of Hook Steps'

T-Series has exhausted popular 90s songs to remix and now they are working on the tracks that were released just 10-12 years ago. Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of Shehzada and on Thursday, the makers shared the 2.0 version of Salman Khan's 2011 film Reddy's song, Character Dheela.

Character Dheela 2.0 has just released and the netizens can't stop grooving to it, as evident from the comments section. In the song, Kartik Aaryan could be seen dancing alongside the female dancers as they party with milk bottles in their hands. One may guess that the milk bottles were chosen as the focal point of the music video because they serve as the topic for the entire song. Watch the video here:

Sharing the song's poster on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote in the caption, "k Anaar ke peeche saari janta bimaar hai #CharacterDheela2 Today at 5 pm !! #Shehzada."

Reacting to the new song, an Instagram user commented, "Can't wait for another Hook Step," another one also wrote, "It suits so perfect ‘Ik golgappe ke peeche saari ladkiyon ka bhoot sawar hai," a netizen also commented, "King of Hook Steps is back with a BANGG," while others also dropped hearts.

The upcoming Hindi language action drama movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Firoz Chaudhary in pivotal roles.